Dr. Lucrecia Dore, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Lucrecia Dore, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with All Childrens Hospital

Dr. Dore works at LAKELAND REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeland Reg Behavioral Hlth
    500 S Florida Ave Ste 210, Lakeland, FL 33801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 687-1222

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 07, 2019
    High quality mental health assistance for minors & their families is extremely difficult to find; Dr. Dore accomplished some life saving miracles, as far as I am concerned. Tough situations with no “comfortable or pretty” solutions, yet I was given tools, choices, counseled, and therapy to make my way through the challenges of my family in crisis. This wasn’t easy by any means; and if you aren’t willing to be realistic, responsible, and do what has to happen, then find a “rainbows, butterflies-type of assistance” (I wish you well...but really?!?) This was hard. However, my children graduated, are working, and are moving forward into adulthood. This would NEVER have happened without Dr. Dore. She will kick butt; however you HAVE to trust the process, I wish I was still in the area because mental health issues often are family history repeating itself.
    Jennifer Moussa in Crestview , FL — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Lucrecia Dore, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1336368232
    Education & Certifications

    • All Childrens Hospital
    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dore works at LAKELAND REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dore’s profile.

    Dr. Dore has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

