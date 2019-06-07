Dr. Dore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucrecia Dore, MD
Dr. Lucrecia Dore, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with All Childrens Hospital
Dr. Dore works at
Lakeland Reg Behavioral Hlth500 S Florida Ave Ste 210, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 687-1222
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
High quality mental health assistance for minors & their families is extremely difficult to find; Dr. Dore accomplished some life saving miracles, as far as I am concerned. Tough situations with no “comfortable or pretty” solutions, yet I was given tools, choices, counseled, and therapy to make my way through the challenges of my family in crisis. This wasn’t easy by any means; and if you aren’t willing to be realistic, responsible, and do what has to happen, then find a “rainbows, butterflies-type of assistance” (I wish you well...but really?!?) This was hard. However, my children graduated, are working, and are moving forward into adulthood. This would NEVER have happened without Dr. Dore. She will kick butt; however you HAVE to trust the process, I wish I was still in the area because mental health issues often are family history repeating itself.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1336368232
- All Childrens Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Dore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dore has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.