Dr. Lucius Doucet, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucius Doucet, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Baton Rouge8490 Picardy Ave Ste 600B, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 810-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- LSU First
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doucet was well informed, gave several options so I could make an informed decision and is pleasant throughout the experience! I love my lipo results. My shape is definitely improved and exactly what I was hoping to achieve!
About Dr. Lucius Doucet, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639177348
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Davis
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Doucet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doucet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doucet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doucet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doucet.
