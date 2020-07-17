See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dermatology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lucius Cook III, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Cook III works at Dr. Lucius Cook III - Dermatology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lucius Cook III - Dermatology
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B218, Dallas, TX 75230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin

Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Hair Loss
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Surgery
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telegen Effluvium
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 17, 2020
Wonderful to have access to his expertise. You can ask him anything. He knows the answer to anything you ask. Loves to recommend the new products.
Longtime patient — Jul 17, 2020
About Dr. Lucius Cook III, MD

Specialties
  Dermatology
Years of Experience
  52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1861595449
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Board Certifications
  Dermatology
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lucius Cook III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook III is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Cook III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cook III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Cook III works at Dr. Lucius Cook III - Dermatology in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cook III's profile.

Dr. Cook III has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook III on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

