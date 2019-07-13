Overview

Dr. Lucious Randle Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Randle Jr works at LUCIOUS RANDLE JR, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.