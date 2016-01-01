Overview

Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Pereira works at Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.