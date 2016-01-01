See All Otolaryngologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Pereira works at Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD
Dr. Joseph Bernstein, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
10 (434)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
8 (46)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Imbert Cancer Center
    440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Northwell Health at Rego Park
    9525 Queens Blvd Fl 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery
    430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Dysphagia
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pereira?

    Photo: Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pereira to family and friends

    Dr. Pereira's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pereira

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD.

    About Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134336597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Receiving Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MINAS GERAIS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pereira has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lucio Pereira, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.