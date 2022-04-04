Overview

Dr. Lucinda Ripoll, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ripoll works at PBMC Medical Group Riverhead NY Riverhead NY in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.