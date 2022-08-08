Overview

Dr. Lucinda Halstead, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Halstead works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Cough and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.