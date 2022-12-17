Dr. Van Hook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucille Van Hook, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucille Van Hook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Van Hook works at
Locations
-
1
Lucille R. Van Hook Spivack MD PC1120 Morris Park Ave Ste 4A, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 828-4227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Hook?
Dr Van Hook wow , is 42 years of service with both she did pull my ears to stop smoking, guess what I Did. She is my hippie Doctor. you welcome.
About Dr. Lucille Van Hook, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1346233673
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Hook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Hook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Hook works at
Dr. Van Hook speaks Albanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Hook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Hook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Hook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Hook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.