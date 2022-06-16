See All Rheumatologists in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Lucille Shore-Schein, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lucille Shore-Schein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Shore-Schein works at Integrative Rheumatology/Holistic Medicine in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Swampscott, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marino Center for Integrative Medicine
    2500 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 661-6225
    Sunshine Wellness
    70 New Ocean St, Swampscott, MA 01907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 990-6625
    Marino Center Integrative Health
    725 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 420-4741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Malaise and Fatigue

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 16, 2022
    WONDERFUL!!! I LOVE, LOVE Dr. Shore-Schien! Never rushed, listens, answers all questions and helps find ways of helping lower pain through dietary means that really help. Has reduced my Lupus pain by 80%. It takes effort but worth it. She is very busy, so you have to be a sqeaky wheel, but when there was a medical scare (non-lupus related)- she personally called my primary FIVE times to have it seen to immediately because they weren't acting quickly enough. What Dr does that nowadays?!!? This is a Dr you want in your corner! It is worth the wait to see her.
    In remission because of her — Jun 16, 2022
    About Dr. Lucille Shore-Schein, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1386639946
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington
    Residency
    • Stamford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Integrative Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucille Shore-Schein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore-Schein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shore-Schein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shore-Schein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore-Schein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore-Schein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shore-Schein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shore-Schein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.