Dr. Lucille Shore-Schein, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucille Shore-Schein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Shore-Schein works at
Locations
Marino Center for Integrative Medicine2500 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 Directions (617) 661-6225
Sunshine Wellness70 New Ocean St, Swampscott, MA 01907 Directions (781) 990-6625
Marino Center Integrative Health725 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 420-4741
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
WONDERFUL!!! I LOVE, LOVE Dr. Shore-Schien! Never rushed, listens, answers all questions and helps find ways of helping lower pain through dietary means that really help. Has reduced my Lupus pain by 80%. It takes effort but worth it. She is very busy, so you have to be a sqeaky wheel, but when there was a medical scare (non-lupus related)- she personally called my primary FIVE times to have it seen to immediately because they weren't acting quickly enough. What Dr does that nowadays?!!? This is a Dr you want in your corner! It is worth the wait to see her.
About Dr. Lucille Shore-Schein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1386639946
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Stamford Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Integrative Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shore-Schein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shore-Schein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shore-Schein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shore-Schein speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore-Schein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore-Schein.
