Dr. Lucille Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucille Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucille Russo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Russo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cadence Physician Group1800 N Main St Ste 219, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 653-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russo?
She is a wonderful Doctor. She makes you feel very at ease when discussing problems or issues with my health. I would recommend her highly to any woman. My daughter see's her now because I trust Dr Russo.
About Dr. Lucille Russo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730190927
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.