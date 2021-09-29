Dr. Lucille Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucille Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucille Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7190Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (855) 927-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is very attentive and caring. She listened to my needs and was ver supportive during radiation treatments!!
About Dr. Lucille Lee, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
