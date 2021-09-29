See All Radiation Oncologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Radiation Oncology
Dr. Lucille Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7190
    Northwell Health
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 927-6622

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Breast Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 29, 2021
    Dr. Lee is very attentive and caring. She listened to my needs and was ver supportive during radiation treatments!!
    Liz L. — Sep 29, 2021
    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • 1700866100
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
