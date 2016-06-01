Dr. Lucille Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucille Andersen, MD
Dr. Lucille Andersen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA.
Pleasanton Medical Group5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 103, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 417-7505
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I honestly think she Is a good doctor who explains everything. However, I did leave for other reasons and the thought of the Graston Technique after surgery scared the heck out of me! I am a chronic pain patient so do you think I will be willing to do the Graston after the painful surgery??? UM, NO! Yes, Yes, it works but you could hear my screams and the screams of others while outside!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1124082359
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andersen speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.