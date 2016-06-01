See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Lucille Andersen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lucille Andersen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. 

Dr. Andersen works at Pleasanton Medical Group in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pleasanton Medical Group
    5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 103, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 417-7505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Fracture of Foot
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 01, 2016
    I honestly think she Is a good doctor who explains everything. However, I did leave for other reasons and the thought of the Graston Technique after surgery scared the heck out of me! I am a chronic pain patient so do you think I will be willing to do the Graston after the painful surgery??? UM, NO! Yes, Yes, it works but you could hear my screams and the screams of others while outside!
    Debra R. — Jun 01, 2016
    About Dr. Lucille Andersen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124082359
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucille Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andersen works at Pleasanton Medical Group in Pleasanton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Andersen’s profile.

    Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

