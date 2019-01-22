Overview

Dr. Lucile White, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. White works at Derm Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.