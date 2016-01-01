See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wrightsville Beach, NC
Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
55 years of experience
Dr. Lucien Wilkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wrightsville Beach, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Wilkins works at Wrightsville Beach Counseling Center Pllc in Wrightsville Beach, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wrightsville Beach Counseling Center Pllc
    530 Causeway Dr Ste C, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 761-0110
    Pelican Family Medicine
    4833 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-7900
    Pelican Family Medicine P.A.
    5429 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 792-1001
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Pelican Family Medicine
    5905 Carolina Beach Rd Ste 8, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lucien Wilkins, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851539662
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

