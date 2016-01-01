Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucien Wilkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucien Wilkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wrightsville Beach, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Locations
-
1
Wrightsville Beach Counseling Center Pllc530 Causeway Dr Ste C, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 Directions (910) 761-0110
-
2
Pelican Family Medicine4833 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 332-7900
-
3
Pelican Family Medicine P.A.5429 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 792-1001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Pelican Family Medicine5905 Carolina Beach Rd Ste 8, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 332-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkins?
About Dr. Lucien Wilkins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1851539662
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkins works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.