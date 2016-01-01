See All Neurosurgeons in Metairie, LA
Neurosurgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lucien Miranne Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Miranne Jr works at Southern Brain And Spine in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Brain And Spine
    3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-0141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Lucien Miranne Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992877245
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lucien Miranne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miranne Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miranne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miranne Jr works at Southern Brain And Spine in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Miranne Jr’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranne Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranne Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

