Dr. Alexandre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucien Alexandre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucien Alexandre, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Kings Highway Division
Dr. Alexandre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jane Menezes MD4302 Alton Rd Ste 840, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2713
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexandre?
Dr. Alexandre is knowledgeable, wise, and thinks out-side of the box. He presents the facts and discusses options and is very clear about rewards and risks, he take his time with his patients, he does an amazing physical exam and listen to the patient 's questions, I highly recommended.
About Dr. Lucien Alexandre, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Creole
- 1104111012
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Kings Highway Division
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexandre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexandre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexandre works at
Dr. Alexandre has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexandre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexandre speaks Creole.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexandre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexandre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexandre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexandre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.