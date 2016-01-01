Overview

Dr. Lucie Brining, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Brining works at UCLA Healthcare in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

