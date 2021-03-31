Dr. Luciano Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luciano Gomez, MD
Dr. Luciano Gomez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with Huntington Mem Hospital
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group988 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 799-4192Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Excellent. I am so happy that he is now my primary. My grandson will soon be his patient so he can receive excellent care..
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1679680755
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
