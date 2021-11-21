Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiszer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Favaloro Fdn and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Fiszer works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Surgical Miami7500 NW 25th St Ste 104, Miami, FL 33122 Directions (786) 310-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Quality Health Plans
- RockPort Health Care
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fiszer?
He done my gastric sleeve surgery three years ago and I was so pleased if I had to do it all over again he would be the doctor to do my surgery he is the best thing that ever happened to me and I have also recommended one of my friends to him and she was pleased also so I just want to take the time out to thank you for a change in my life
About Dr. Luciano Fiszer, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407024169
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Favaloro Fdn
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiszer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiszer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiszer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiszer works at
Dr. Fiszer has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiszer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiszer speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiszer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiszer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiszer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiszer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.