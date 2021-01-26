Overview

Dr. Luciano Dimarco, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Dimarco works at Central PA Surgical Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.