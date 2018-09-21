Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
1
Lucian J. Rivela MD PA9191 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 681-3905
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great staff and my tummy tuck came out perfectly!!!
About Dr. Lucian Rivela, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407849565
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Creighton U MC
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Rivela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivela accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivela speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivela.
