Overview

Dr. Lucian Newman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Surgery Clinic in Gadsden, AL with other offices in Centre, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.