Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD

Neuroendovascular Surgery
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neuroendovascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Maidan works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave # 380, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Jul 22, 2020
Professional, very caring, kind and extremely intelligent are just a few of the words to describe this doctor. Explained my neurological problem expertly and gained my complete confidence. He is simply the best!
Jul 22, 2020
About Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD

  • Neuroendovascular Surgery
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, French and Romanian
  • Male
  • 1518959097
Education & Certifications

  • Diagnostic Neuroradiology, University of Alabama, Birmingham, AL|Interventional Neuroradiology-Emory University, Atlanta, GA|Vascular Neurology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA
  • University of California at Davis
  • Cabrini Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Mercy General Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.