Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD is a Neuroendovascular Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neuroendovascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Mercy General Hospital.
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 380, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, very caring, kind and extremely intelligent are just a few of the words to describe this doctor. Explained my neurological problem expertly and gained my complete confidence. He is simply the best!
About Dr. Lucian Maidan, MD
- Neuroendovascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- Male
- 1518959097
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Neuroradiology, University of Alabama, Birmingham, AL|Interventional Neuroradiology-Emory University, Atlanta, GA|Vascular Neurology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- University of California at Davis
- Cabrini Medical Center, New York, NY
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Mercy General Hospital
