Dr. Lucian Bryan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Bryan works at Bryan Family Dentistry in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.