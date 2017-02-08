Overview

Dr. Lucia Yumena, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Yumena works at Yumena & Nicholson Mds in Fremont, CA with other offices in Union City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.