Dr. Lucia Yumena, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucia Yumena, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Yumena works at
Locations
Lucia F Yumena MD2557 Mowry Ave Ste 33, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 745-8100
Bma Fremont39505 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 659-1240
Fremont Dialysis2599 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-4385
Union City Dialysis Center32930 Alvarado Niles Rd Ste 300, Union City, CA 94587 Directions (510) 489-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I strongly recommend this doctor to my family and friends. all recommendation always clear and effective.
About Dr. Lucia Yumena, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
