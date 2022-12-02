Dr. Lucia Yau, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucia Yau, DMD
Dr. Lucia Yau, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts School of Dental Medicine.
Lucia Yau, D.M.D., Inc.1751 W Romneya Dr Ste J, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 242-4967Monday10:30am - 7:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing but great things experienced at Elite Dental Care.
- Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CDA Sponsored Training Program - Pediatric Dentistry
- Tufts School of Dental Medicine
Dr. Yau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yau accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yau speaks Cantonese, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Yau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yau.
