Dr. Lucia Katz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.
Growth Opportunity Center928 Jaymor Rd Ste B150, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 947-8654
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Katz is a caring and compassionate physician.. She provides a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere, and is always willing to listen to her patients concerns and develop a plan of treatment going forward as a team. Highly recommended!
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1952333668
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.