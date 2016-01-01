Overview

Dr. Lucia Huffman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Huffman works at Physicians Primary Care Southwest FL in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.