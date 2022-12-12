Overview

Dr. Lucia Hardi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Hardi works at Practice in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

