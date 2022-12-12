Dr. Lucia Hardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucia Hardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucia Hardi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Hardi works at
Locations
Practice211 Fountain Ct Ste 210, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind understanding and professional
About Dr. Lucia Hardi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph East
Frequently Asked Questions
