Overview

Dr. Lucia Gregorio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Gregorio works at Estrella Internal Medicine & Geriatric Clinic Plc. in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.