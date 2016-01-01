Overview

Dr. Lucia Garcia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ.



Dr. Garcia works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.