Overview

Dr. Lucia Fouts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Fouts works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.