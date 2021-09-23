Dr. Lucia Fouts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fouts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucia Fouts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucia Fouts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Fouts works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
-
2
Women's Health Advantage7635 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareOregon
CareSource
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Community Health Choice
CoreSource
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Frontpath Health Coalition
HAP Insurance
Health Net
HealthPlus
HealthPlus Amerigroup
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
Husky Health
inHealth
INTotal Health
Medica
Medicaid
Medical Mutual of Ohio
Medico
Meritain Health
Midwest Health Plan
Molina Healthcare
MultiPlan
Mutual of Omaha
Peach State Health Plan
PHP-Physicians Health Plan
Pyramid Life
Sagamore Health Network
Simply Healthcare Plans
Staywell (Wellcare)
UnitedHealthCare
Universal American
Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fouts?
She is a great ob/gun. She listens and gives options on how to proceed. She was so helpful with postpartum and all the emotions, anxiety, and depression that can come along with it.
About Dr. Lucia Fouts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679563399
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Fouts speaks Spanish.
