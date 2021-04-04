Overview

Dr. Lucia Dattoma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Dattoma works at UCLA Health Simi Valley Primary & Specialty Care in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

