Dr. Corro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucia Corro, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucia Corro, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Dr. Corro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renal Medicine Associates Las Cruces2930 Hillrise Dr Ste 5, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-0008
-
2
Renal Care Group3875 Foothills Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-5858
-
3
Covenant Clinics3961 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 532-9437
-
4
Mesilla Valley Dialysis2550 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-3519
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corro?
My GFR (non-African American) dropped below 60 in a short period of time. Dr. Corro tested me for IgG4 Related Disease (a rare disorder). A subsequent kidney biopsy confirmed the disease. IgG4 RD is sometimes mistaken for cancer. Thank you, Dr. Corro.
About Dr. Lucia Corro, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1669472254
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corro works at
Dr. Corro has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Corro speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Corro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.