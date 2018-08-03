Dr. Lucia Cagnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cagnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucia Cagnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucia Cagnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Chirurgia U Med, Palermo and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Locations
All Cape Gynecology LLC1330 Phinneys Ln, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cagnes of all cape gynecology is hands down the best gyno I have ever been to in my life. She is extremely kind, a wonderful listener, and an expert in her field. After a nightmarish 6 month ordeal trying to get the Paraguard IUD in FL, in just 10 days this practice and doctor scheduled the consultation, preliminary exam, and the insertion around my full time work schedule and out of state residency. I will never go anywhere else and will never recommend another GYN other than Dr. Cagnes.
About Dr. Lucia Cagnes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- Bethesda Hosps
- Chirurgia U Med, Palermo
