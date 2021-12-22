See All Cardiologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Lucia Blanchard, MD

Cardiology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lucia Blanchard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Blanchard works at Broward Health Physician Group in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 302, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2021
    I do not have the way to say thanks a lot Dr Blanchard, you are so compassionate, so smart, I will recommend you to all my friends, I went to 3 cardiologist and finally l got this beautiful cardiologist, Dr Blanchard is the best …….. always smiling and helping every single patient
    María Paula Capo — Dec 22, 2021
    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1134673312
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Lucia Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard works at Broward Health Physician Group in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blanchard’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

