Dr. Lucia Blanchard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucia Blanchard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Blanchard works at
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 302, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I do not have the way to say thanks a lot Dr Blanchard, you are so compassionate, so smart, I will recommend you to all my friends, I went to 3 cardiologist and finally l got this beautiful cardiologist, Dr Blanchard is the best …….. always smiling and helping every single patient
About Dr. Lucia Blanchard, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blanchard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanchard works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.
