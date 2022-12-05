Overview

Dr. Lucia Benzoni, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Litchfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Benzoni works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Litchfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.