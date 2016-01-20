See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Edgewater, NJ
Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Edgewater, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Alvarez-Segovia works at Cross County Cardiology in Edgewater, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lucia Alvarez MD LLC
    103 River Rd Fl 2, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 941-9952
    Francis S Lepera DDS and Anthony M Schiano DDS P A
    7322 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 662-1571
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palisades Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2016
    I have been a patient for over 12 years and I have always found her to be attentive and supportive to help my situation.
    Vincent Fortunato in Wilmington DE — Jan 20, 2016
    About Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447274196
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ - The University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Segovia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez-Segovia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarez-Segovia has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez-Segovia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Segovia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Segovia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez-Segovia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez-Segovia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

