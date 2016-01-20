Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Segovia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Edgewater, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Alvarez-Segovia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lucia Alvarez MD LLC103 River Rd Fl 2, Edgewater, NJ 07020 Directions (201) 941-9952
-
2
Francis S Lepera DDS and Anthony M Schiano DDS P A7322 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 662-1571Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez-Segovia?
I have been a patient for over 12 years and I have always found her to be attentive and supportive to help my situation.
About Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1447274196
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - The University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez-Segovia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez-Segovia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Segovia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez-Segovia works at
Dr. Alvarez-Segovia has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez-Segovia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez-Segovia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Segovia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Segovia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez-Segovia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez-Segovia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.