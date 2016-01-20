Overview

Dr. Lucia Alvarez-Segovia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Edgewater, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Alvarez-Segovia works at Cross County Cardiology in Edgewater, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.