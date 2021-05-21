Dr. Lucelle Del Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucelle Del Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucelle Del Rosario, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Locations
-
1
Breast Surgery Associates Pllc152 E Main St Ste A, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Rosario?
I have been seeing Dr. DelRosario for over 25 years. She is the most concerned, kind physician. I feel like she's an old friend. Has always guided my health to a positive outcome. Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Lucelle Del Rosario, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1003982158
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Dr. Del Rosario has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.