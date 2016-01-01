Dr. Lucas Winebaugh, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winebaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Winebaugh, DMD
Dr. Lucas Winebaugh, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chesterfield, MO.
Family Dentistry of Ellisville15817 Fountain Plaza Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 443-6640
Valley Park Dental Care922 Meramec Station Rd Ste D, Valley Park, MO 63088 Directions (636) 231-1727
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1023677218
Dr. Winebaugh accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Winebaugh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Winebaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
