Overview

Dr. Lucas Wiegand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Wiegand works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.