Dr. Lucas Trautman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucas Trautman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Martin, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Unity Psychiatric Care-martin458 Hannings Ln, Martin, TN 38237 Directions (731) 588-2830
- 2 4646 Poplar Ave Ste 409, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 505-1711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Troutman is very personable and compassionate. He was able to help diagnose what was going on with me and prescribe an effective treatment. I would highly recommend him to others!
About Dr. Lucas Trautman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1497978258
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trautman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trautman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trautman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trautman.
