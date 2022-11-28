Dr. Lucas Schnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Schnell, DO
Overview
Dr. Lucas Schnell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Locations
Center for Spine and Orthopedics9005 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 764-6330Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Kindest, gentlest surgeon… he listen to you and explains everything. Great at pain management. Have had 2 surgeries with him and probably more coming
About Dr. Lucas Schnell, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1245545565
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Orthopaedic Institute|St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute
- St Mary's Medical Center|St. Mary's Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnell.
