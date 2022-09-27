Dr. Lucas Reed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Reed, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lucas Reed, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Carnegie Blvd7845 Carnegie Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 217-2586Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Warsaw2122 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 217-3473Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates (OMSA) - Angola610 N Wayne St, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (260) 217-3476
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff & Dr Reed very focused, professional and kind.
About Dr. Lucas Reed, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1033366711
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
