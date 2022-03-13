Dr. Lucas Benchaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benchaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Benchaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Benchaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Benchaya works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3621
-
2
Arthritis & Allergy Associates PC538 Litchfield St Ste 101, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6650
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benchaya?
Dr. Benchaya is exceptionally kind and compassionate. He also took the time to answer questions and share information. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lucas Benchaya, MD
- Neurology
- English, Portuguese
- 1285048538
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benchaya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benchaya accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benchaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benchaya works at
Dr. Benchaya speaks Portuguese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benchaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benchaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benchaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benchaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.