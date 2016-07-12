Dr. Lucas McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas McCarthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas McCarthy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCarthy?
Dr. McCarthy took the time to listen to my concerns and gave me pros and cons to changing therapy. I never felt rushed. He has an excellent bedside manner and would recommend to anyone looking for a neurologist.
About Dr. Lucas McCarthy, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1053624502
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.