Dr. Lucas McCaffrey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas McCaffrey, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. McCaffrey works at
Locations
Rheumatology Associates of Long Island315 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-7778
New York University889 E Main St Ste 308, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 386-3500
- 3 554 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 656-7171
St Charles Rehabilitation1895 Walt Whitman Rd, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 360-3796
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lucas McCaffrey, DO
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1891050290
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCaffrey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCaffrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCaffrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCaffrey works at
Dr. McCaffrey has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCaffrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaffrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaffrey.
