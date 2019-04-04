Dr. Lucas Margolies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Margolies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Margolies, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Margolies works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 572-6300
-
2
Main Line Health1991 Sproul Rd Ste 140, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 325-0309
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margolies?
Kind attentive nice man!
About Dr. Lucas Margolies, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1942224209
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Univ Of Penn
- Hosp Of Univ Of Penn
- Hosp Of Univ Of Penn
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margolies works at
Dr. Margolies has seen patients for Ataxia, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Margolies speaks Korean.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolies. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.