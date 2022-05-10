Overview

Dr. Lucas Lindsell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Lindsell works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.