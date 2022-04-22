See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, MO
Ophthalmology
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lucas Lenci, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Dr. Lenci works at Lucas T. Lenci, M.D in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lucas T. Lenci, M.D
    1531 E Bradford Pkwy Ste 100, Springfield, MO 65804
(800) 383-3831
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cox Medical Center South
  Mercy Hospital Joplin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Getting PRK corrective vision surgery done by Dr. Lenci was a fantastic decision! Dr. Lenci and his staff were so friendly, informative, and helpful. Dr. Lenci was so kind and helpful during the consultation and procedure day. He made me feel so at ease about the procedure that I had zero anxiety over the decision and process. His support continued throughout recovery, and you can truly tell that his is highly invested in the experience and results for his patients. With one quick procedure and a short recovery, I went from needing -5.00 prescription contact lenses to needing no contacts or glasses at all! Glasses or contacts have been part of my life since I was 7 years old. I have crystal clear, near perfect vision now in my 30s. This is the best money that I have ever spent on myself. I could not be any happier with my experience with Dr. Lenci; he is an absolutely outstanding physician.
KS Schumann
    About Dr. Lucas Lenci, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • English, Italian
    • 1912310392
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
